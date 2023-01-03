Rally (RLY) Price Tops $0.0077 on Major Exchanges

Rally (RLY) traded down 0.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on January 3rd. Rally has a market cap of $28.19 million and approximately $382,098.36 worth of Rally was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Rally token can now be purchased for about $0.0077 or 0.00000046 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Rally has traded down 3.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Rally alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002970 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0458 or 0.00000275 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0568 or 0.00000341 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 58.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $77.14 or 0.00463645 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0323 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 23.9% against the dollar and now trades at $371.05 or 0.02230223 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,936.04 or 0.29668517 BTC.

Rally Profile

Rally’s launch date was October 15th, 2020. Rally’s total supply is 15,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,663,916,704 tokens. Rally’s official Twitter account is @rlynetworkassoc and its Facebook page is accessible here. Rally’s official message board is forum.rally.io. The official website for Rally is rly.network.

Buying and Selling Rally

According to CryptoCompare, “The Rally Network is an open, decentralized network that is powered by its native ERC-20 governance token, $RLY. $RLY is an Ethereum blockchain-based asset that can be sent and received in the Ethereum mainnet network. An open network for digital creators, crypto influencers, brands and celebrities to build tokenized communities. It provides creators with tools to build virtual economies that extend their brands while also providing community benefits and new economic incentives for fans to engage with their favourite creators.Creator Coins are digital currencies that represent the brands of Creators. Creator Coins are the first in the long line of customizable, Creator-branded blockchain tools on the Rally Network.Rally offers anyone with an online community the ability to launch their own coin without the complexity of coding on the ethereum blockchain. Rally is a decentralized platform completely governed by the community. This means that creators and their communities have unfettered control to use their social tokens across all social platforms.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rally directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rally should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Rally using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Rally Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Rally and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.