Radio Caca Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $55.23 Million (RACA)

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 1.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 2nd. One Radio Caca token can now be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Radio Caca has a market capitalization of $55.23 million and $1.83 million worth of Radio Caca was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Radio Caca has traded 5.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binamars (BMARS) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $248.30 or 0.01485085 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00008869 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0435 or 0.00000260 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00017844 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.72 or 0.00034193 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0708 or 0.00000423 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $289.84 or 0.01733550 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000967 BTC.

Radio Caca Profile

Radio Caca is a token. Its genesis date was May 16th, 2021. Radio Caca’s total supply is 431,418,233,271 tokens and its circulating supply is 330,783,771,074 tokens. Radio Caca’s official website is www.raca3.com. The Reddit community for Radio Caca is https://reddit.com/r/radiocacanft and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Radio Caca’s official Twitter account is @raca_3 and its Facebook page is accessible here. Radio Caca’s official message board is radiocaca.medium.com.

Buying and Selling Radio Caca

According to CryptoCompare, “Radio Caca is the exclusive manager of Maye Musk Mystery Box (MPB) NFT and DeFi+GameFi vehicle for The USM Metaverse.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Radio Caca directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Radio Caca should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Radio Caca using one of the exchanges listed above.

