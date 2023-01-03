Qumu (NASDAQ:QUMU) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Qumu (NASDAQ:QUMU – Get Rating) in a report released on Saturday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on QUMU. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of Qumu to $0.90 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Northland Securities lowered shares of Qumu from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, December 20th.

Qumu Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ QUMU opened at $0.89 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Qumu has a 12 month low of $0.44 and a 12 month high of $2.27. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.74. The stock has a market cap of $15.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.27 and a beta of 1.32.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Qumu

Qumu ( NASDAQ:QUMU Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The technology company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.08. Qumu had a negative net margin of 58.17% and a negative return on equity of 172.41%. The business had revenue of $5.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.40 million. As a group, analysts predict that Qumu will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Qumu stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Qumu Co. (NASDAQ:QUMU – Get Rating) by 23.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 64,950 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,200 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned approximately 0.36% of Qumu worth $52,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.55% of the company’s stock.

Qumu Company Profile

Qumu Corporation provides tools to create, manage, secure, distribute, and measure live and on-demand video content for the enterprises. It offers perpetual software licenses, cloud-hosted software as a service, or term software license basis; and sells third-party hardware appliances, as well as provides maintenance and support, and professional and training services.

