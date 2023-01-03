QUASA (QUA) Price Tops $0.0017

QUASA (QUA) traded down 1.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 2nd. One QUASA token can now be bought for approximately $0.0017 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, QUASA has traded down 3.7% against the US dollar. QUASA has a market cap of $132.25 million and approximately $116,764.17 worth of QUASA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00013434 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.29 or 0.00037711 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.38 or 0.00038278 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 20.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00001298 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005934 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.10 or 0.00018595 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $38.16 or 0.00228779 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003835 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000095 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000095 BTC.

QUASA Profile

QUASA (CRYPTO:QUA) is a token. Its genesis date was October 20th, 2021. QUASA’s total supply is 77,018,214,870 tokens. The official website for QUASA is quasa.io. QUASA’s official Twitter account is @quasagroup. The official message board for QUASA is quasa.io/media/category/quasanews. The Reddit community for QUASA is https://reddit.com/r/quasagroup and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

QUASA Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “QUASA (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. QUASA has a current supply of 77,018,214,870 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of QUASA is 0.00173295 USD and is up 0.24 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $123,265.83 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quasa.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QUASA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade QUASA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase QUASA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

