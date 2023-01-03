QUASA (QUA) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $127,571.41

QUASA (QUA) traded down 1.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on January 3rd. One QUASA token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0017 or 0.00000010 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, QUASA has traded up 32.3% against the US dollar. QUASA has a market cap of $130.51 million and approximately $127,571.41 worth of QUASA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00012854 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.29 or 0.00037819 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.43 or 0.00038620 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001264 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00006001 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.20 or 0.00019225 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $38.02 or 0.00228490 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003803 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000095 BTC.

QUASA (CRYPTO:QUA) is a token. It was first traded on October 20th, 2021. QUASA’s total supply is 77,018,214,870 tokens. The Reddit community for QUASA is https://reddit.com/r/quasagroup and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for QUASA is quasa.io. QUASA’s official message board is quasa.io/media/category/quasanews. QUASA’s official Twitter account is @quasagroup.

According to CryptoCompare, “QUASA (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. QUASA has a current supply of 77,018,214,870 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of QUASA is 0.00171027 USD and is down -1.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $118,427.81 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quasa.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QUASA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade QUASA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy QUASA using one of the exchanges listed above.

