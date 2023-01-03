Quantum Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $56,001.84 (QUA)

Quantum (QUA) traded 0% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 3rd. One Quantum token can now be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. Quantum has a market capitalization of $56,001.84 and approximately $180,951.07 worth of Quantum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Quantum has traded 50% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00013237 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.30 or 0.00037814 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.47 or 0.00038813 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 15% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001104 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005991 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.22 or 0.00019313 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.08 or 0.00228448 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003799 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000095 BTC.

About Quantum

Quantum is a token. Its genesis date was December 19th, 2021. Quantum’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 560,158,547 tokens. Quantum’s official website is quantumtech.pro. The Reddit community for Quantum is https://reddit.com/r/quantumproject. Quantum’s official message board is medium.com/@quantumtechpro. Quantum’s official Twitter account is @quantumtechpro and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Quantum

According to CryptoCompare, “Quantum (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Polygon platform. Quantum has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Quantum is 0.00009998 USD and is up 0.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $180,941.06 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quantumtech.pro.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quantum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Quantum using one of the exchanges listed above.

