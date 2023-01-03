Quantum Price Tops $0.0001 on Top Exchanges (QUA)

Quantum (QUA) traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on January 3rd. One Quantum token can currently be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Quantum has a market capitalization of $56,003.42 and $180,956.16 worth of Quantum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Quantum has traded down 50% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Quantum alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00012940 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.30 or 0.00037832 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.42 or 0.00038563 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001263 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005929 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.17 or 0.00019027 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $38.02 or 0.00228320 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003797 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000096 BTC.

About Quantum

Quantum (QUA) is a token. It launched on December 19th, 2021. Quantum’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 560,158,547 tokens. Quantum’s official website is quantumtech.pro. Quantum’s official Twitter account is @quantumtechpro and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Quantum is https://reddit.com/r/quantumproject. Quantum’s official message board is medium.com/@quantumtechpro.

Quantum Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Quantum (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Polygon platform. Quantum has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Quantum is 0.00009998 USD and is up 0.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $180,941.06 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quantumtech.pro.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quantum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Quantum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Quantum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Quantum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.