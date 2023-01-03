Quantfury Token (QTF) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $8,901.92

Quantfury Token (QTF) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 3rd. One Quantfury Token token can currently be bought for approximately $8.82 or 0.00052672 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Quantfury Token has traded 0% higher against the US dollar. Quantfury Token has a total market capitalization of $88.17 million and $8,901.92 worth of Quantfury Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Quantfury Token Token Profile

Quantfury Token launched on June 14th, 2019. Quantfury Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,000,000 tokens. Quantfury Token’s official website is www.quantfury.com. Quantfury Token’s official Twitter account is @quantfury. The official message board for Quantfury Token is medium.com/@quantfury.

Quantfury Token Token Trading

Quantfury Token (QTF) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019 and operates on the Ethereum platform. Quantfury Token has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 0 in circulation.

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantfury Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quantfury Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Quantfury Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

