Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOL) Stock Holdings Boosted by Janney Capital Management LLC

Janney Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOL – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 952,910 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,396 shares during the quarter. Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF comprises 1.7% of Janney Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Janney Capital Management LLC owned about 1.88% of Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF worth $21,117,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF in the first quarter valued at $57,000. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in shares of Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF in the second quarter valued at $59,000. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF in the second quarter valued at $221,000. Finally, Adalta Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF in the first quarter valued at $231,000.

Get Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF alerts:

Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF Stock Performance

IVOL opened at $22.51 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $22.62 and a 200-day moving average of $23.62. Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF has a 12-month low of $21.85 and a 12-month high of $27.27.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVOL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.