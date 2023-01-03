Pundi X (New) Price Reaches $0.32 on Major Exchanges (PUNDIX)

Pundi X (New) (PUNDIX) traded 1.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 2nd. In the last seven days, Pundi X (New) has traded 7.5% lower against the US dollar. One Pundi X (New) token can now be purchased for $0.32 or 0.00001908 BTC on major exchanges. Pundi X (New) has a market capitalization of $82.25 million and $2.91 million worth of Pundi X (New) was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Pundi X (New)

Pundi X (New) was first traded on June 29th, 2021. Pundi X (New)’s total supply is 258,491,637 tokens. The official message board for Pundi X (New) is medium.com/pundix. Pundi X (New)’s official Twitter account is @pundixlabs. The official website for Pundi X (New) is pundix.com.

Pundi X (New) Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Pundi X (New) (PUNDIX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Pundi X (New) has a current supply of 258,491,637.23. The last known price of Pundi X (New) is 0.31414085 USD and is down -0.24 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 53 active market(s) with $5,283,637.38 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://pundix.com/.”

