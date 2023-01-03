Precision Wealth Strategies LLC Buys 1,126 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Precision Wealth Strategies LLC increased its stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,297 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,126 shares during the period. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $604,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 3rd quarter valued at $10,991,000. HM Payson & Co. raised its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 19.1% during the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 2,486 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 3rd quarter valued at $116,000. Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,198,000. Finally, Greystone Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Greystone Financial Group LLC now owns 18,606 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,179,000 after acquiring an additional 1,324 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.17% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 16,153 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.95, for a total value of $1,146,055.35. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 113,875 shares in the company, valued at $8,079,431.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Advanced Micro Devices Trading Up 2.9 %

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Northland Securities cut shares of Advanced Micro Devices from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 7th. New Street Research upgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $97.29.

Shares of AMD stock opened at $66.62 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $67.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market capitalization of $107.42 billion, a PE ratio of 38.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 2.04. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12-month low of $54.57 and a 12-month high of $152.42.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.02). Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 11.17% and a net margin of 9.96%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.66 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

See Also

