PotCoin (POT) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $1,597.10

PotCoin (POT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 3rd. PotCoin has a market cap of $796,280.28 and $1,597.10 worth of PotCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PotCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0035 or 0.00000021 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, PotCoin has traded up 34.4% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0704 or 0.00000423 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $74.72 or 0.00448811 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.31 or 0.00031889 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.50 or 0.00020994 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00002135 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00006009 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000843 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.02 or 0.00018144 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0500 or 0.00000300 BTC.

PotCoin Coin Profile

PotCoin (CRYPTO:POT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on January 15th, 2014. PotCoin’s total supply is 227,757,254 coins. The Reddit community for PotCoin is https://reddit.com/r/potcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for PotCoin is steemit.com/@potcoin. PotCoin’s official website is www.potcoin.com. PotCoin’s official Twitter account is @potcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling PotCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “PotCoin is another scrypt coin launched at the start of 2014. PotCoin is supposed to empower and facilitate the marijuana industry. The first 55 blocks were premined for checkpoints – and the coin has a relatively fast blocktime of 40 seconds.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PotCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PotCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PotCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

