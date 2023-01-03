PlayDapp (PLA) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $5.76 Million

PlayDapp (PLA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on January 3rd. PlayDapp has a total market cap of $75.64 million and approximately $5.76 million worth of PlayDapp was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, PlayDapp has traded down 5% against the dollar. One PlayDapp token can currently be bought for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000843 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

PlayDapp Profile

PlayDapp was first traded on December 31st, 2018. PlayDapp’s total supply is 700,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 537,855,941 tokens. PlayDapp’s official Twitter account is @playdapp_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for PlayDapp is playdapp.io. PlayDapp’s official message board is medium.com/playdappgames.

PlayDapp Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “PLA, the native token of PlayDapp, is a core utility token utilizing the ERC20 standard. PLA acts as the primary fungible token for the processing of transactions from users. Game dApp operators or developers receive PLA upon each in-game purchase or trade, after a reasonably small transaction fee is deducted by PlayDapp.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PlayDapp directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PlayDapp should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PlayDapp using one of the exchanges listed above.

