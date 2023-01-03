Planet Labs PBC (NYSE:PL) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Planet Labs PBC (NYSE:PL – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $9.71.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Planet Labs PBC in a report on Monday, November 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Planet Labs PBC from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th.

Shares of NYSE PL opened at $4.35 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.96 and a beta of 0.63. Planet Labs PBC has a 1 year low of $3.70 and a 1 year high of $7.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.10 and a 200 day moving average of $5.29.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Planet Labs PBC during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Fingerlakes Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Planet Labs PBC during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management purchased a new position in shares of Planet Labs PBC during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Planet Labs PBC during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Planet Labs PBC during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 43.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Planet Labs PBC designs, constructs, and launches constellations of satellites with the intent of providing high cadence geospatial data delivered to customers through an online platform worldwide. The company offers Open Geospatial Consortium, a cloud-native proprietary technology that performs critical processing and overall harmonizing of images for time series and data fusion and analysis; and space-based hardware and related software systems.

