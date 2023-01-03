Pernod Ricard (OTCMKTS:PDRDY) and Pernod Ricard (OTC:PRNDY) Financial Review

Pernod Ricard (OTCMKTS:PDRDY – Get Rating) and Pernod Ricard (OTC:PRNDY – Get Rating) are both large-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and valuation.

Dividends

Pernod Ricard pays an annual dividend of $0.44 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.9%. Pernod Ricard pays an annual dividend of $0.84 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.1%.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Pernod Ricard and Pernod Ricard, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pernod Ricard 0 2 5 0 2.71 Pernod Ricard 0 0 1 0 3.00

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Pernod Ricard currently has a consensus price target of $219.20, suggesting a potential upside of 365.20%. Given Pernod Ricard’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Pernod Ricard is more favorable than Pernod Ricard.

0.1% of Pernod Ricard shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Pernod Ricard shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Pernod Ricard has a beta of 0.5, meaning that its share price is 50% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Pernod Ricard has a beta of 0.57, meaning that its share price is 43% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Pernod Ricard and Pernod Ricard’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pernod Ricard $10.53 billion 5.94 $1.57 billion N/A N/A Pernod Ricard $12.06 billion 4.20 $2.25 billion N/A N/A

Pernod Ricard has higher revenue and earnings than Pernod Ricard.

Profitability

This table compares Pernod Ricard and Pernod Ricard’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pernod Ricard N/A N/A N/A Pernod Ricard N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Pernod Ricard beats Pernod Ricard on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Pernod Ricard

(Get Rating)

Pernod Ricard SA produces and sells wines and spirits worldwide. The company offers whiskey, vodka, gin, rum, liqueur and bitters, champagne, tequila and mezcal, and aperitif under the brands 100 Pipers, Aberlour, Absolut, Absolut Elyx, Altos, ARARAT, Augier, Avion, Ballantine's, Becherovka, Beefeater, Blenders Pride, Brancott Estate, Campo Viejo, Ceder's, Chivas, Church Road, Clan Campbell, Del Maguey, George Wyndham, Green Spot, Havana Club, Imperial, Imperial Blue, Italicus, J.P. Wiser's, Jacob's Creek, Jameson, Jefferson's, Kahlúa, Kenwood, KI NO BI, Lillet, Long John, L'Orbe, Lot No. 40, Malfy, Malibu, Martell, Method & Madness, Midleton Very Rare, Minttu, Monkey 47, Mumm, Olmeca, Ostoya, Passport Scotch, Pastis 51, Pernod, Perrier-Jouët, Plymouth Gin, Powers, Rabbit Hole, Ramazzotti, Redbreast, Ricard, Royal Salute, Royal Stag, Scapa, Seagram's Gin, Secret Speyside, Smooth Ambler, Something Special, St Hugo, Stoneleigh, Suze, The Glenlivet, TX, Wyborowa, and Ysios. It also provides non-alcoholic beverages under the brands Ceder's, Suze Tonic 0%, Cinzano Spritz 0%, Pacific, Campo Viejo Sparkling 0%, and Jacob's Creek Unvined. The company was founded in 1805 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

