Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina (NASDAQ:PEBK) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina (NASDAQ:PEBK – Get Rating) in a research report released on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the bank’s stock.

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PEBK opened at $32.56 on Friday. Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina has a 52 week low of $24.42 and a 52 week high of $32.56. The company’s 50 day moving average is $29.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market cap of $184.16 million, a PE ratio of 12.33 and a beta of 0.62.

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina (NASDAQ:PEBK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter. Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina had a net margin of 19.36% and a return on equity of 12.38%. The company had revenue of $20.59 million for the quarter.

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity at Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd were given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 1st. Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.27%.

In related news, Director James S. Abernethy sold 3,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total value of $88,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 43,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,199,550. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 18.61% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PEBK. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,327 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $354,000 after buying an additional 724 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,487 shares of the bank’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina by 27.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 157,506 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,520,000 after purchasing an additional 34,178 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 163,408 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,690,000 after purchasing an additional 1,419 shares during the period. Finally, Fourthstone LLC boosted its stake in Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 251,828 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,227,000 after purchasing an additional 3,234 shares during the period. 34.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina Company Profile

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Peoples Bank that provides various commercial and consumer banking products and services to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses. It offers checking, savings, money market, and time deposits; demand deposits; and certificates of deposit, as well as borrowed funds.

Further Reading

