Pensionfund Sabic Sells 1,300 Shares of National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI)

Pensionfund Sabic decreased its stake in National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI – Get Rating) by 25.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the period. Pensionfund Sabic’s holdings in National Health Investors were worth $198,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in National Health Investors by 1,177.1% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 447 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in National Health Investors by 79.4% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 470 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in shares of National Health Investors by 400.0% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Financial Advantage Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of National Health Investors in the 3rd quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its position in shares of National Health Investors by 21.1% in the 2nd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 1,150 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.44% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at National Health Investors

In other National Health Investors news, Director Robert G. Adams purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $56.60 per share, for a total transaction of $56,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 180,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,219,016.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 7.26% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of National Health Investors from $64.00 to $61.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded National Health Investors from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded National Health Investors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.25.

Shares of NHI stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $52.13. 2,079 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 244,730. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $55.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.02. National Health Investors, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $50.22 and a fifty-two week high of $67.16. The company has a quick ratio of 13.83, a current ratio of 13.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.26 and a beta of 0.85.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. National Health Investors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 229.30%.

Incorporated in 1991, National Health Investors, Inc (NYSE: NHI) is a real estate investment trust specializing in sale-leaseback, joint-venture, mortgage and mezzanine financing of need-driven and discretionary senior housing and medical investments. NHI's portfolio consists of independent, assisted and memory care communities, entrance-fee retirement communities, skilled nursing facilities, medical office buildings and specialty hospitals.

