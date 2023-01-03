Pensionfund Sabic Purchases 8,500 Shares of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW)

Pensionfund Sabic raised its stake in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW – Get Rating) by 8.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 111,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,500 shares during the quarter. Pensionfund Sabic’s holdings in Medical Properties Trust were worth $1,242,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in Medical Properties Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 80.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Medical Properties Trust stock traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.40. 248,892 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,899,491. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.51. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.90 and a 12 month high of $24.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.98. The firm has a market cap of $6.82 billion, a PE ratio of 5.36, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.87.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 7th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.18%. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.77%.

MPW has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Medical Properties Trust in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays cut their price objective on Medical Properties Trust from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Medical Properties Trust from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Medical Properties Trust from $17.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Medical Properties Trust from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.73.

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospitals with 431 facilities and roughly 43,000 licensed beds in nine countries and across four continents on a pro forma basis.

