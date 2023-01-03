Pensionfund Sabic Makes New $1.36 Million Investment in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Pensionfund Sabic bought a new position in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,355,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTAS. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in Cintas by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 2,007 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $854,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Cintas by 33.7% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,334 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,269,000 after buying an additional 1,345 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in shares of Cintas by 10.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 740 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Carmignac Gestion raised its position in shares of Cintas by 1.0% during the first quarter. Carmignac Gestion now owns 8,745 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,720,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Cintas by 8.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 558,047 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $237,405,000 after buying an additional 44,816 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.92% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CTAS. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $463.00 price objective on shares of Cintas in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Cintas from $495.00 to $530.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Cintas from $415.00 to $435.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Cintas from $373.00 to $401.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Cintas from $490.00 to $507.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $476.10.

In other news, Director Melanie W. Barstad sold 2,116 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $415.43, for a total transaction of $879,049.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,596,437.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 15.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ CTAS traded down $4.19 on Tuesday, hitting $447.43. 4,289 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 364,510. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $444.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $416.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.36. Cintas Co. has a 52-week low of $343.86 and a 52-week high of $470.23.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 21st. The business services provider reported $3.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. Cintas had a net margin of 15.35% and a return on equity of 37.89%. Cintas’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.76 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Cintas Co. will post 12.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 14th. Cintas’s payout ratio is 37.43%.

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

