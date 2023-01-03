Pensionfund Sabic Has $788,000 Stake in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI)

Pensionfund Sabic decreased its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI – Get Rating) by 27.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 28,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 10,500 shares during the period. Pensionfund Sabic’s holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors were worth $788,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Values First Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors by 5.7% during the third quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 12,347 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors by 5.6% during the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 10,398 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors by 3.3% during the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 12,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new position in Omega Healthcare Investors during the third quarter worth $1,032,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors by 5.0% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 35,635 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,052,000 after purchasing an additional 1,706 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE OHI traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $27.76. The stock had a trading volume of 38,232 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,763,503. The firm has a market cap of $6.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.06 and a beta of 0.99. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.81 and a twelve month high of $33.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a current ratio of 2.77. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $30.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.55.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 1st were paid a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 31st. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.65%. Omega Healthcare Investors’s payout ratio is 154.02%.

A number of analysts have commented on OHI shares. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $35.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Omega Healthcare Investors currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.33.

Omega is a real estate investment trust that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the US, as well as in the UK.

