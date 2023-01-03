Pensionfund Sabic Has $6.97 Million Holdings in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Pensionfund Sabic lifted its stake in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) by 19.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 61,858 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,286 shares during the quarter. Prologis makes up 2.3% of Pensionfund Sabic’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Pensionfund Sabic’s holdings in Prologis were worth $6,973,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Continental Investors Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Prologis during the third quarter worth about $368,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Prologis by 20.2% in the third quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,958 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Prologis by 23.4% in the third quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 2,467 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new stake in Prologis in the third quarter worth approximately $878,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC grew its stake in Prologis by 42.1% in the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 61,796 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,278,000 after acquiring an additional 18,297 shares during the period. 75.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on PLD shares. Citigroup raised their price objective on Prologis to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. BTIG Research cut their target price on Prologis from $193.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Prologis to $141.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Prologis in a research report on Monday, October 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Prologis from $183.00 to $162.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Prologis has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $146.00.

Shares of NYSE:PLD traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $112.36. 24,565 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,388,686. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Prologis, Inc. has a 12 month low of $98.03 and a 12 month high of $174.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $113.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $117.36.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by ($0.31). The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. Prologis had a return on equity of 10.43% and a net margin of 73.21%. Prologis’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.04 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Monday, December 19th were issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 16th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.63%.

In related news, Director David P. Oconnor bought 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $114.13 per share, for a total transaction of $1,027,170.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,027,170. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

