Pensionfund Sabic Acquires Shares of 4,000 McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Pensionfund Sabic acquired a new stake in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,500,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. WCM Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McKesson in the third quarter worth about $302,630,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of McKesson in the second quarter worth about $144,978,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of McKesson in the second quarter worth about $109,168,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of McKesson in the first quarter worth about $99,472,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of McKesson by 53.8% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 915,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,399,000 after buying an additional 320,588 shares in the last quarter. 85.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at McKesson

In other news, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 2,500 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $379.79, for a total value of $949,475.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,586,762.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 2,500 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $379.79, for a total value of $949,475.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,586,762.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Tracy Faber sold 10,733 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $391.58, for a total value of $4,202,828.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,233 shares of company stock valued at $6,997,678 in the last quarter. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

McKesson Trading Down 1.9 %

McKesson stock traded down $7.02 on Tuesday, hitting $368.10. 15,248 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,024,829. The firm has a market cap of $52.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.63. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $378.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $357.09. McKesson Co. has a 1 year low of $237.61 and a 1 year high of $401.78.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $6.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.13 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $70.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.66 billion. McKesson had a net margin of 0.76% and a negative return on equity of 267.09%. As a group, analysts predict that McKesson Co. will post 24.78 earnings per share for the current year.

McKesson Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.24%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MCK. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of McKesson from $405.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of McKesson from $345.00 to $376.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. Argus upped their price objective on shares of McKesson from $370.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of McKesson in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on shares of McKesson from $384.00 to $416.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, McKesson has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $409.00.

About McKesson

(Get Rating)

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS). The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs and other healthcare-related products.

Further Reading

