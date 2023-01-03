Pensionfund DSM Netherlands Sells 2,000 Shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Pensionfund DSM Netherlands decreased its position in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,753 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. Welltower makes up approximately 2.5% of Pensionfund DSM Netherlands’ portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands’ holdings in Welltower were worth $3,655,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Welltower by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,101,952 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $263,836,000 after buying an additional 38,632 shares during the period. Values First Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Welltower by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 6,075 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $391,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in Welltower by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 83,482 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,369,000 after buying an additional 3,839 shares during the period. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new position in Welltower during the 3rd quarter worth about $282,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Welltower by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 6,812 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $438,000 after buying an additional 535 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

Welltower stock traded up $0.50 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $66.05. The stock had a trading volume of 14,837 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,019,798. Welltower Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.50 and a 12 month high of $99.43. The company has a market capitalization of $31.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 142.50, a PEG ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $65.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th were issued a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 17th. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio is currently 530.45%.

Several research analysts have commented on WELL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Welltower from $100.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 16th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Welltower from $100.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Barclays dropped their price objective on Welltower from $92.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Welltower from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded Welltower from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.69.

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

