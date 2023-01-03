Pensionfund DSM Netherlands Cuts Holdings in National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI)

Pensionfund DSM Netherlands decreased its position in National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI – Get Rating) by 22.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,700 shares during the period. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands’ holdings in National Health Investors were worth $486,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of National Health Investors by 7.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 21,335 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,259,000 after purchasing an additional 1,403 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of National Health Investors by 5.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 6,806 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in National Health Investors by 29.2% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,092 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in National Health Investors by 53.0% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 22,969 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,355,000 after acquiring an additional 7,957 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in National Health Investors during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,752,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.44% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NHI has been the subject of several research reports. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of National Health Investors from $64.00 to $61.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of National Health Investors from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $47.00 to $58.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of National Health Investors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, National Health Investors presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.25.

Insider Transactions at National Health Investors

National Health Investors Trading Down 0.2 %

In related news, Director Robert G. Adams acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $56.60 per share, for a total transaction of $56,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 180,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,219,016.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Company insiders own 7.26% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NHI traded down $0.09 on Tuesday, hitting $52.13. The stock had a trading volume of 2,079 shares, compared to its average volume of 244,730. The company has a quick ratio of 13.83, a current ratio of 13.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.26 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $55.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.02. National Health Investors, Inc. has a 1-year low of $50.22 and a 1-year high of $67.16.

National Health Investors Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.91%. National Health Investors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 229.30%.

National Health Investors Company Profile

Incorporated in 1991, National Health Investors, Inc (NYSE: NHI) is a real estate investment trust specializing in sale-leaseback, joint-venture, mortgage and mezzanine financing of need-driven and discretionary senior housing and medical investments. NHI's portfolio consists of independent, assisted and memory care communities, entrance-fee retirement communities, skilled nursing facilities, medical office buildings and specialty hospitals.

Featured Articles

