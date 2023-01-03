Pensionfund DSM Netherlands Boosts Stock Position in Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC)

Pensionfund DSM Netherlands boosted its holdings in Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,422 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands’ holdings in Apartment Income REIT were worth $1,593,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Pensionfund Sabic boosted its position in Apartment Income REIT by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Pensionfund Sabic now owns 21,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $743,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC raised its stake in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 17.7% in the third quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC now owns 50,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,970,000 after buying an additional 7,532 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Apartment Income REIT in the third quarter valued at $5,214,000. Aurora Investment Counsel raised its stake in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 3.8% in the third quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 19,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $750,000 after buying an additional 714 shares during the period. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new stake in shares of Apartment Income REIT in the third quarter valued at $937,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Apartment Income REIT alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on AIRC. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Apartment Income REIT from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $39.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Mizuho lowered their target price on Apartment Income REIT from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Apartment Income REIT from $48.00 to $39.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Apartment Income REIT from $47.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Apartment Income REIT to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.63.

Apartment Income REIT Trading Down 1.5 %

Apartment Income REIT Announces Dividend

AIRC stock traded down $0.52 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $33.79. 10,088 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,234,374. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.07 billion, a PE ratio of 5.60 and a beta of 0.89. Apartment Income REIT Corp. has a 1 year low of $33.62 and a 1 year high of $55.82. The company has a 50-day moving average of $36.44 and a 200-day moving average of $39.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 0.10.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 17th. Apartment Income REIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.85%.

Apartment Income REIT Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AIR is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in the largest markets in the United States. AIR is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with 99 communities in 12 states and the District of Columbia.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AIRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Apartment Income REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apartment Income REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.