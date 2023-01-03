Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) Shares Acquired by Riverbridge Partners LLC

Riverbridge Partners LLC increased its stake in Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA – Get Rating) by 9.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,427,224 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 126,323 shares during the quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC’s holdings in Pegasystems were worth $45,871,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of PEGA. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in shares of Pegasystems in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Pegasystems by 690.9% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 696 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 608 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in Pegasystems by 461.6% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 820 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Pegasystems by 109.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,326 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 694 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Pegasystems by 44.2% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,750 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on PEGA. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Pegasystems from $50.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Pegasystems from $80.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Pegasystems from $39.00 to $36.00 in a report on Friday, October 21st. KeyCorp began coverage on Pegasystems in a report on Monday, September 12th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Pegasystems in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Pegasystems currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.90.

Shares of NASDAQ PEGA traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $34.54. The company had a trading volume of 5,055 shares, compared to its average volume of 306,538. Pegasystems Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.05 and a 12 month high of $114.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.13. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.45.

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The technology company reported ($0.75) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.21). Pegasystems had a negative net margin of 33.73% and a negative return on equity of 43.51%. The business had revenue of $270.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $282.92 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Pegasystems Inc. will post -1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be given a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 30th. Pegasystems’s dividend payout ratio is currently -2.35%.

Pegasystems Inc develops, markets, licenses, hosts, and supports enterprise software applications in the United States, rest of the Americas, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It provides Pega Platform, an application development product for clients; and Pega Infinity, a software platform that unifies customer engagement and digital process automation.

