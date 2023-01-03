Peak Financial Advisors LLC Purchases 412 Shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Peak Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,801 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the quarter. Rockwell Automation comprises approximately 2.6% of Peak Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Peak Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $2,108,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROK. Harding Loevner LP increased its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 1,612,383.6% in the 1st quarter. Harding Loevner LP now owns 886,866 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $180,229,000 after acquiring an additional 886,811 shares in the last quarter. Amundi increased its stake in Rockwell Automation by 70.1% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 1,941,741 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $387,703,000 after purchasing an additional 800,290 shares in the last quarter. FIFTHDELTA Ltd bought a new stake in Rockwell Automation during the 2nd quarter valued at $102,067,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 2,872.3% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 446,463 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $88,984,000 after acquiring an additional 431,442 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 74.9% during the 1st quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 860,465 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $240,956,000 after acquiring an additional 368,508 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.66% of the company’s stock.

Rockwell Automation Stock Performance

NYSE ROK traded up $2.96 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $260.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,746 shares, compared to its average volume of 617,263. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 12 month low of $190.08 and a 12 month high of $350.40. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $258.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $238.87. The company has a market cap of $29.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Rockwell Automation Increases Dividend

Rockwell Automation ( NYSE:ROK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.12 billion. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 38.84% and a net margin of 12.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.33 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 10.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 14th were given a dividend of $1.18 per share. This is a boost from Rockwell Automation’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 10th. Rockwell Automation’s payout ratio is presently 59.22%.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP John M. Miller sold 190 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.63, for a total transaction of $48,759.70. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,221,815.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, VP John M. Miller sold 190 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.63, for a total transaction of $48,759.70. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 4,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,221,815.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Blake D. Moret sold 8,867 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.61, for a total value of $2,275,360.87. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 64,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,602,410.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,304 shares of company stock valued at $3,410,562 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ROK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Rockwell Automation in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $211.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Rockwell Automation from $265.00 to $269.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $212.00 to $206.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $241.69.

Rockwell Automation Profile

(Get Rating)

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

Featured Articles

