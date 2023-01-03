Peak Financial Advisors LLC Has $356,000 Holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Peak Financial Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) by 41.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,644 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,226 shares during the period. Peak Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $356,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GIS. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Mills in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Capital Analysts LLC grew its holdings in shares of General Mills by 95.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 390 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in shares of General Mills in the second quarter worth $36,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in General Mills during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in General Mills during the second quarter worth about $44,000. Institutional investors own 74.48% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GIS traded down $0.40 on Tuesday, reaching $83.45. 32,264 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,533,791. The company’s 50 day moving average is $82.91 and its 200-day moving average is $78.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. General Mills, Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.67 and a 1-year high of $88.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.34.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 9th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.09%.

In other news, insider Jodi J. Benson sold 9,008 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.55, for a total value of $734,602.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,107,625.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other General Mills news, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 32,114 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.50, for a total value of $2,585,177.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 76,045 shares in the company, valued at $6,121,622.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jodi J. Benson sold 9,008 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.55, for a total transaction of $734,602.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,107,625.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 69,823 shares of company stock worth $5,683,271. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on GIS shares. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of General Mills in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on General Mills in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $88.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group decreased their target price on General Mills from $88.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of General Mills from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of General Mills from $64.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, General Mills has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.57.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream, nutrition bars, wellness beverages, and savory and grain snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

