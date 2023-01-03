Peak Financial Advisors LLC Acquires 10,747 Shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Peak Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 189.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,412 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,747 shares during the quarter. Blackstone makes up about 1.7% of Peak Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Peak Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $1,374,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BX. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Blackstone during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in Blackstone during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Trust Co. of Vermont increased its holdings in Blackstone by 133.3% in the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 350 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. First Financial Corp IN increased its stake in shares of Blackstone by 204.9% during the third quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 372 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Blackstone during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.39% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Ruth Porat acquired 20,000 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $83.55 per share, with a total value of $1,671,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,671,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Blackstone news, Director Ruth Porat bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $83.55 per share, with a total value of $1,671,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,671,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider John G. Finley sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.21, for a total value of $5,360,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 355,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,134,382.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,545,239 shares of company stock worth $180,710,080 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Stock Up 2.0 %

Blackstone stock traded up $1.51 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $75.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 214,448 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,139,909. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $85.63 and its 200 day moving average is $91.50. Blackstone Inc. has a 52-week low of $71.72 and a 52-week high of $138.95. The company has a market cap of $53.12 billion, a PE ratio of 20.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The asset manager reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.10. Blackstone had a return on equity of 20.75% and a net margin of 20.58%. The firm had revenue of $2.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.28 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 31st were given a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 28th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.76%. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 101.70%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $91.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Blackstone in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $102.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Blackstone from $109.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Blackstone in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered Blackstone from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $85.50 to $67.50 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $109.63.

Blackstone Profile

(Get Rating)

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

Featured Stories

