PC Connection (NASDAQ:CNXN) Upgraded to Strong-Buy by StockNews.com

PC Connection (NASDAQ:CNXN – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report issued on Monday.

PC Connection Stock Down 0.8 %

NASDAQ CNXN traded down $0.37 during trading on Monday, hitting $46.90. 4,534 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 45,763. The company has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 0.75. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.36. PC Connection has a 12-month low of $40.08 and a 12-month high of $56.68.

Get PC Connection alerts:

PC Connection (NASDAQ:CNXN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $775.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $814.24 million. PC Connection had a return on equity of 12.90% and a net margin of 2.91%. As a group, research analysts predict that PC Connection will post 3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PC Connection

In other news, Chairman Patricia Gallup sold 4,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.07, for a total value of $249,936.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 7,135,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $371,538,299.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, Chairman Patricia Gallup sold 4,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.07, for a total transaction of $249,936.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 7,135,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $371,538,299.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Timothy J. Mcgrath sold 3,958 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.61, for a total value of $212,188.38. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 327,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,530,952.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 19,581 shares of company stock valued at $1,038,562 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 57.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PC Connection during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in PC Connection by 62.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 755 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in PC Connection during the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in PC Connection by 2,189.7% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 893 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 854 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in PC Connection by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. 42.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About PC Connection

(Get Rating)

PC Connection, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of information technology (IT) solutions. The company operates through three segments: Business Solutions, Enterprise Solutions, and Public Sector Solutions. It offers IT products, such as computer systems, software and peripheral equipment, networking communications, and other products and accessories.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PC Connection Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PC Connection and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.