Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY) is Riverbridge Partners LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Riverbridge Partners LLC lifted its stake in Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY – Get Rating) by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 771,722 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 68,410 shares during the quarter. Paylocity accounts for approximately 2.8% of Riverbridge Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Riverbridge Partners LLC owned approximately 1.39% of Paylocity worth $186,433,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Paylocity by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,778,582 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,705,580,000 after buying an additional 1,003,092 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Paylocity by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,382,116 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $284,399,000 after purchasing an additional 236,876 shares during the period. Echo Street Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Paylocity by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 585,123 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $120,401,000 after purchasing an additional 88,769 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Paylocity by 26.4% during the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 350,168 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $61,076,000 after purchasing an additional 73,200 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Paylocity by 652.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 81,873 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $17,005,000 after purchasing an additional 70,997 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Paylocity alerts:

Paylocity Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of Paylocity stock traded down $1.25 on Tuesday, hitting $193.01. The stock had a trading volume of 1,865 shares, compared to its average volume of 289,700. Paylocity Holding Co. has a 52-week low of $152.01 and a 52-week high of $276.88. The stock has a market cap of $10.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 121.41 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $207.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $218.16.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Paylocity Company Profile

PCTY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup lowered their price target on Paylocity from $294.00 to $255.00 in a report on Friday, October 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Paylocity in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. DA Davidson downgraded Paylocity from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 28th. KeyCorp cut their target price on Paylocity from $310.00 to $295.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Paylocity from $269.00 to $276.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Paylocity currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $259.00.

(Get Rating)

Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based human capital management and payroll software solutions for workforce in the United States. The company offers Payroll and Tax Services solution to simplifies payroll, automates processes, and manages compliance requirements within one system; and expense management, on demand payment, and garnishment solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCTY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Paylocity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paylocity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.