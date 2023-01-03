Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY) is Riverbridge Partners LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Riverbridge Partners LLC lifted its stake in Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY – Get Rating) by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 771,722 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 68,410 shares during the quarter. Paylocity accounts for approximately 2.8% of Riverbridge Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Riverbridge Partners LLC owned approximately 1.39% of Paylocity worth $186,433,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Paylocity by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,778,582 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,705,580,000 after buying an additional 1,003,092 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Paylocity by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,382,116 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $284,399,000 after purchasing an additional 236,876 shares during the period. Echo Street Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Paylocity by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 585,123 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $120,401,000 after purchasing an additional 88,769 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Paylocity by 26.4% during the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 350,168 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $61,076,000 after purchasing an additional 73,200 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Paylocity by 652.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 81,873 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $17,005,000 after purchasing an additional 70,997 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.79% of the company’s stock.
Paylocity Trading Down 0.6 %
Shares of Paylocity stock traded down $1.25 on Tuesday, hitting $193.01. The stock had a trading volume of 1,865 shares, compared to its average volume of 289,700. Paylocity Holding Co. has a 52-week low of $152.01 and a 52-week high of $276.88. The stock has a market cap of $10.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 121.41 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $207.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $218.16.
Paylocity Company Profile
Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based human capital management and payroll software solutions for workforce in the United States. The company offers Payroll and Tax Services solution to simplifies payroll, automates processes, and manages compliance requirements within one system; and expense management, on demand payment, and garnishment solutions.
