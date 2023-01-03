Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI Sells 85 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI cut its holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,961 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 85 shares during the period. Danaher makes up 1.1% of Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in Danaher were worth $12,646,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Avestar Capital LLC bought a new stake in Danaher in the third quarter worth $202,000. WNY Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Danaher by 23.3% in the third quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 975 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Danaher during the 3rd quarter worth $207,000. Shikiar Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Danaher by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Shikiar Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,535 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,721,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dearborn Partners LLC lifted its position in Danaher by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 1,650 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $426,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. 77.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:DHR traded down $3.61 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $261.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,714 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,976,984. Danaher Co. has a fifty-two week low of $233.71 and a fifty-two week high of $331.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market capitalization of $190.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $261.69 and a 200-day moving average of $267.30.

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The conglomerate reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.32. Danaher had a net margin of 21.65% and a return on equity of 18.33%. The firm had revenue of $7.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.39 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 10.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.05%.

DHR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Benchmark lowered shares of Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $325.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Danaher in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $310.00 target price for the company. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Danaher from $285.00 to $277.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Danaher from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Danaher from $325.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Danaher presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $310.15.

In other Danaher news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 9,508 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.60, for a total transaction of $2,534,832.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,061,366.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Danaher news, Director Alan G. Spoon sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.93, for a total transaction of $126,465.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 107,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,097,655.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 9,508 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.60, for a total transaction of $2,534,832.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,498 shares in the company, valued at $19,061,366.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,038 shares of company stock valued at $10,550,749 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.

