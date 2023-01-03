Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI Sells 773 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI reduced its position in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,113 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 773 shares during the quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in NIKE were worth $4,082,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NKE. BCK Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NIKE during the 1st quarter worth about $2,839,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of NIKE by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20,102 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,705,000 after purchasing an additional 767 shares during the period. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of NIKE by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,979 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of NIKE by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC now owns 55,649 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $7,505,000 after purchasing an additional 808 shares during the period. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in shares of NIKE by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 143,215 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $19,257,000 after purchasing an additional 25,789 shares during the period. 63.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 10,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.16, for a total transaction of $1,081,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 60,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,512,638.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.83, for a total value of $579,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 60,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,974,471.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.16, for a total value of $1,081,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,213 shares in the company, valued at $6,512,638.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 20,882 shares of company stock valued at $2,211,011. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

NIKE Stock Performance

NIKE Increases Dividend

NIKE stock traded up $0.95 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $117.96. The company had a trading volume of 84,221 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,023,313. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $105.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $104.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $185.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 1.09. NIKE, Inc. has a 52 week low of $82.22 and a 52 week high of $167.91.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 5th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 2nd. This is a positive change from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. NIKE’s payout ratio is 38.31%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on NIKE from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Oppenheimer cut their target price on NIKE to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Barclays boosted their target price on NIKE from $83.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $122.00 price objective on NIKE in a research note on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on NIKE from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NIKE presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.11.

NIKE Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

Featured Stories

