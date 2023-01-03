Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI Sells 103 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI reduced its stake in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 9,234 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 103 shares during the period. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $3,083,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC grew its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 151.5% during the second quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 83 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Close Asset Management Ltd grew its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 40.0% during the second quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 105 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. 75.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Deere & Company from $415.00 to $492.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Deere & Company from $463.00 to $513.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Deere & Company from $424.00 to $522.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Deere & Company from $365.00 to $374.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Deere & Company from $423.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 25th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $459.05.

Deere & Company Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of DE traded down $6.34 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $422.42. 9,565 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,238,822. Deere & Company has a 1 year low of $283.81 and a 1 year high of $448.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $421.79 and its 200-day moving average is $370.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $125.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.08.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 23rd. The industrial products company reported $7.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.08 by $0.36. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 37.52% and a net margin of 13.56%. The firm had revenue of $14.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.64 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 27.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Deere & Company Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 8th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a $1.20 dividend. This is a positive change from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.57%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Cory J. Reed sold 285 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.76, for a total value of $114,216.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 30,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,401,918.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Deere & Company news, insider Ryan D. Campbell sold 11,429 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $439.69, for a total transaction of $5,025,217.01. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,780,604.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Cory J. Reed sold 285 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.76, for a total value of $114,216.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,946 shares in the company, valued at $12,401,918.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,339 shares of company stock worth $13,872,361 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

