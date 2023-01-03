Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI Lowers Stock Position in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI lowered its position in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 197 shares during the quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in Aflac were worth $2,607,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new position in Aflac during the third quarter valued at $26,000. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Aflac during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Aflac by 8,550.0% during the second quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 519 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. Horizons Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Aflac during the second quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Aflac during the third quarter valued at $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.22% of the company’s stock.

Aflac Stock Performance

NYSE:AFL traded down $0.27 on Tuesday, hitting $71.67. The stock had a trading volume of 43,657 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,401,498. The stock has a market cap of $44.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.41. Aflac Incorporated has a 52-week low of $52.07 and a 52-week high of $72.70.

Aflac ( NYSE:AFL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.58 billion. Aflac had a return on equity of 12.53% and a net margin of 24.16%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.53 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Aflac declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Tuesday, November 8th that allows the company to repurchase 100,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Aflac Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This is a boost from Aflac’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th. Aflac’s payout ratio is presently 20.41%.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Albert Riggieri sold 4,688 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.60, for a total transaction of $330,972.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,521,571.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, SVP Albert Riggieri sold 4,688 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.60, for a total transaction of $330,972.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,521,571.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Eric M. Kirsch sold 28,400 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.90, for a total value of $2,013,560.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,721 shares in the company, valued at $2,532,618.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 56,888 shares of company stock valued at $4,029,349 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James raised their price target on Aflac from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Aflac from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Aflac from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Aflac from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Aflac from $61.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.82.

Aflac Company Profile

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care income support, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

