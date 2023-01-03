Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI Increases Stock Position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI grew its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,626 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,248 shares during the period. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $3,190,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VYM. Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Sandy Spring Bank raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 171.7% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 79.8% in the second quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VYM stock traded down $0.39 on Tuesday, hitting $107.82. The stock had a trading volume of 41,565 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,142,348. The business has a 50 day moving average of $109.01 and a 200 day moving average of $104.98. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12-month low of $94.59 and a 12-month high of $115.66.

