Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI Has $4.83 Million Holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI raised its position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 21,417 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in Amgen were worth $4,827,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AMGN. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Amgen by 24.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,911,384 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,168,140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,774,223 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Amgen by 279.3% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,439,745 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $350,290,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060,200 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Amgen by 164.9% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,337,970 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $323,548,000 after purchasing an additional 832,885 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Amgen by 1.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,329,045 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $11,445,110,000 after purchasing an additional 668,036 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in Amgen by 1.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 30,504,420 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $7,376,579,000 after purchasing an additional 357,413 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.53% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Price Performance

AMGN traded down $1.08 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $261.56. 26,409 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,556,006. Amgen Inc. has a twelve month low of $214.39 and a twelve month high of $296.67. The company has a market cap of $139.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.06, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.17, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $275.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $254.31.

Amgen Increases Dividend

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The medical research company reported $4.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.43 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $6.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.56 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 25.96% and a return on equity of 287.23%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.67 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 17.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a $2.13 dividend. This is a boost from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.94. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $8.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.26%. Amgen’s payout ratio is currently 62.23%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AMGN shares. Barclays cut Amgen from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $234.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, October 31st. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Amgen from $297.00 to $299.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Amgen from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Amgen from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Amgen from $256.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Amgen presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $251.33.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 545 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.54, for a total value of $159,979.30. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,818,661.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Amgen Profile

(Get Rating)

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

Featured Articles

