Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI Acquires 1,080 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI grew its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 291,886 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 1,080 shares during the quarter. Comcast makes up approximately 0.8% of Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in Comcast were worth $8,561,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Janney Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Comcast by 24.1% in the third quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 41,003 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,203,000 after purchasing an additional 7,954 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in Comcast by 10.5% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 3,179,292 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $93,248,000 after acquiring an additional 302,099 shares in the last quarter. First Interstate Bank grew its stake in Comcast by 5.1% during the third quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 93,314 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $2,737,000 after acquiring an additional 4,548 shares in the last quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC grew its stake in Comcast by 4.0% during the third quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 27,196 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $798,000 after acquiring an additional 1,047 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versor Investments LP grew its stake in Comcast by 5.2% during the third quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 54,185 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,589,000 after acquiring an additional 2,677 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Comcast alerts:

Comcast Trading Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ:CMCSA traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $34.92. 141,006 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,102,986. The company has a fifty day moving average of $34.14 and a 200 day moving average of $35.56. Comcast Co. has a 12 month low of $28.39 and a 12 month high of $52.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $150.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.41, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.00.

Comcast Announces Dividend

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The cable giant reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.07. Comcast had a net margin of 4.46% and a return on equity of 17.61%. The company had revenue of $29.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.68 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 3.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 3rd. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.09%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 93.91%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CMCSA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Comcast from $57.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Benchmark reduced their price objective on shares of Comcast from $60.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. StockNews.com cut shares of Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Pivotal Research cut their price target on shares of Comcast from $47.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Comcast to $36.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Comcast currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.55.

Comcast Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.