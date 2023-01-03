Osmosis Reaches 1-Day Volume of $17.33 Million (OSMO)

Osmosis (OSMO) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on January 3rd. Osmosis has a market cap of $359.76 million and $17.33 million worth of Osmosis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Osmosis has traded down 1.7% against the dollar. One Osmosis coin can now be purchased for $0.73 or 0.00004387 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Osmosis

Osmosis’ launch date was February 19th, 2021. Osmosis’ total supply is 325,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 492,590,761 coins. Osmosis’ official Twitter account is @osmosiszone and its Facebook page is accessible here. Osmosis’ official website is osmosis.zone.

According to CryptoCompare, “Osmosis is a decentralized peer-to-peer blockchain that people can use to create liquidity and trade IBC enabled tokens. The Osmosis blockchain is made up of free, public, and open-source software.”

