OrthoPediatrics Corp. (NASDAQ:KIDS) Shares Acquired by Riverbridge Partners LLC

Riverbridge Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of OrthoPediatrics Corp. (NASDAQ:KIDS – Get Rating) by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,113,502 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 98,883 shares during the quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC owned about 5.22% of OrthoPediatrics worth $51,377,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of OrthoPediatrics by 25.2% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,503,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,961,000 after acquiring an additional 302,186 shares in the last quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of OrthoPediatrics by 24.8% during the 2nd quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 314,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,580,000 after acquiring an additional 62,638 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP lifted its holdings in OrthoPediatrics by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 22,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $980,000 after buying an additional 2,783 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in OrthoPediatrics by 75.9% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 918 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in OrthoPediatrics by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 48,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,072,000 after buying an additional 755 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KIDS traded up $0.77 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $40.50. The company had a trading volume of 1,420 shares, compared to its average volume of 128,128. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $40.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.15. The stock has a market cap of $927.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 104.55 and a beta of 0.80. OrthoPediatrics Corp. has a 52 week low of $35.67 and a 52 week high of $61.27.

OrthoPediatrics ( NASDAQ:KIDS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.14. OrthoPediatrics had a net margin of 7.90% and a negative return on equity of 5.60%. The business had revenue of $34.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.44 million. Equities analysts anticipate that OrthoPediatrics Corp. will post -0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of OrthoPediatrics from $59.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of OrthoPediatrics from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. JMP Securities cut their price objective on shares of OrthoPediatrics from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of OrthoPediatrics from $58.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of OrthoPediatrics from $66.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.33.

OrthoPediatrics Corp., a medical device company, designs, develops, and markets anatomically appropriate implants and devices for the treatment of children with orthopedic conditions in the United States and internationally. The company offers trauma and deformity correction products; scoliosis procedures for the treatment of spinal deformity; and sports medicine and other products.

