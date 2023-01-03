Orchid (OXT) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $4.12 Million

Orchid (OXT) traded up 1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 3rd. During the last week, Orchid has traded 2.7% lower against the dollar. Orchid has a market capitalization of $47.98 million and approximately $4.12 million worth of Orchid was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Orchid token can currently be bought for about $0.0695 or 0.00000417 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00012899 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.30 or 0.00037816 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.45 or 0.00038702 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 16.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001082 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005986 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.22 or 0.00019303 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $38.07 or 0.00228516 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003802 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000095 BTC.

About Orchid

Orchid is a token. It was first traded on December 3rd, 2019. Orchid’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 690,690,084 tokens. The Reddit community for Orchid is https://reddit.com/r/orchid and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Orchid’s official Twitter account is @orchidprotocol. Orchid’s official website is www.orchid.com. The official message board for Orchid is blog.orchid.com.

Orchid Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orchid directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Orchid should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Orchid using one of the exchanges listed above.

