Orbler (ORBR) Reaches One Day Volume of $1.56 Million

Orbler (ORBR) traded down 6.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 2nd. Over the last seven days, Orbler has traded down 22.1% against the dollar. Orbler has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion and approximately $1.56 million worth of Orbler was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Orbler token can currently be purchased for approximately $6.34 or 0.00037995 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Orbler Profile

Orbler’s genesis date was October 3rd, 2021. Orbler’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 203,333,333 tokens. The official website for Orbler is orbler.io. The official message board for Orbler is medium.com/@orbler. Orbler’s official Twitter account is @orbler1 and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Orbler

According to CryptoCompare, “ORBLER is a real-time defense game that people all around the world can enjoy.ORBR was created to organize the critical functions of the game into the DAO, which can function as a true meaning of governance token.”

