Orbit Chain Price Tops $0.0794 on Exchanges (ORC)

Orbit Chain (ORC) traded 1.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on January 3rd. Orbit Chain has a total market capitalization of $50.49 million and approximately $760,966.85 worth of Orbit Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Orbit Chain has traded down 3.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Orbit Chain token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0794 or 0.00000477 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Orbit Chain Profile

Orbit Chain was first traded on June 3rd, 2019. Orbit Chain’s total supply is 957,500,228 tokens and its circulating supply is 636,161,234 tokens. The official website for Orbit Chain is orbitchain.io. The official message board for Orbit Chain is medium.com/orbit-chain. Orbit Chain’s official Twitter account is @orbit_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Orbit Chain Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Orbit-chain is a multi-asset blockchain that stores, transfers, and verifies information and assets which exist on various public blockchains through decentralized Inter Blockchain Communication (IBC).Orbit claims to have a new blockchain network architecture that aims to solve problems such as limited function, lack of convenience, energy inefficiency, incomplete decentralization, and immature governance mechanism.”

