OptimumBank (NASDAQ:OPHC) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of OptimumBank (NASDAQ:OPHC – Get Rating) in a research note released on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

OptimumBank Stock Performance

OptimumBank stock opened at $4.09 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.14. OptimumBank has a 1-year low of $3.33 and a 1-year high of $5.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market cap of $27.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.55.

Get OptimumBank alerts:

OptimumBank (NASDAQ:OPHC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 11th. The bank reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter. OptimumBank had a net margin of 36.92% and a return on equity of 15.10%. The business had revenue of $5.00 million during the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On OptimumBank

OptimumBank Company Profile

An institutional investor recently raised its position in OptimumBank stock. Warberg Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of OptimumBank Holdings, Inc. ( NASDAQ:OPHC Get Rating ) by 676.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 132,850 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 115,736 shares during the period. Warberg Asset Management LLC owned approximately 2.71% of OptimumBank worth $559,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

OptimumBank Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for OptimumBank that provides various consumer and commercial banking services to individuals and businesses. It accepts demand interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing, savings, money market, NOW, and time deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and offers residential and commercial real estate, multi-family real estate, commercial, land and construction, and consumer loans, as well as lending lines for working capital needs.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for OptimumBank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OptimumBank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.