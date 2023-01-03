Optimism (OP) Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $207.29 Million

Optimism (OP) traded up 1.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 3rd. One Optimism token can now be bought for about $0.97 or 0.00005797 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Optimism has traded up 2.3% against the US dollar. Optimism has a total market capitalization of $207.29 million and $21.79 million worth of Optimism was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002984 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0458 or 0.00000275 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0568 or 0.00000341 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $77.21 or 0.00463673 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0315 or 0.00000189 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 22.5% against the dollar and now trades at $376.22 or 0.02259432 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4,940.49 or 0.29670311 BTC.
About Optimism
Optimism was first traded on November 11th, 2021. Optimism’s total supply is 4,294,967,296 tokens and its circulating supply is 214,748,364 tokens. The official message board for Optimism is optimismpbc.medium.com. Optimism’s official website is www.optimism.io. Optimism’s official Twitter account is @optimismpbc and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Optimism Token Trading
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Optimism directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Optimism should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Optimism using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
Receive News & Updates for Optimism Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Optimism and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.