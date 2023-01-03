Ontology Price Down 2.7% Over Last Week (ONT)

Ontology (ONT) traded up 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 2nd. Over the last week, Ontology has traded down 2.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Ontology coin can currently be purchased for $0.15 or 0.00000923 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Ontology has a market capitalization of $134.75 million and $6.76 million worth of Ontology was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,213.95 or 0.07276837 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001515 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.36 or 0.00032152 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.10 or 0.00066562 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.86 or 0.00059121 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0575 or 0.00000345 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001082 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.01 or 0.00024031 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00007835 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0388 or 0.00000233 BTC.

Ontology (CRYPTO:ONT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the VBFT hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 27th, 2017. Ontology’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 875,249,524 coins. The Reddit community for Ontology is https://reddit.com/r/ontologynetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ontology’s official website is ont.io. The official message board for Ontology is medium.com/ontologynetwork. Ontology’s official Twitter account is @ontologynetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Ontology is a public infrastructure chain project and distributed trust collaboration platform. Its blockchain framework supports public blockchain systems and is able to customize different public blockchains for different applications. The blockchain/distributed ledger network combines distributed identity verification, data exchange, data collaboration, procedure protocols, communities, attestation, smart contract system support, and various industry-specific modules.Previously a NEO-based token, the ONT has now launched his mainnet. It will serve as the utility token within the platform.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ontology directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ontology should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ontology using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

