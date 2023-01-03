Oconee Federal Financial (NASDAQ:OFED) Shares Down 8.8%

Shares of Oconee Federal Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OFED – Get Rating) fell 8.8% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $22.70 and last traded at $22.70. 3 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 1,869 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.90.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Oconee Federal Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Monday, September 26th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $127.32 million, a P/E ratio of 27.68 and a beta of 0.39. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.71.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. Oconee Federal Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.78%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Oconee Federal Financial stock. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Oconee Federal Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OFED – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,691 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

Oconee Federal Financial Corp. operates as a holding company for Oconee Federal Savings and Loan Association that provides various banking products and services in the Oconee County area of northwestern South Carolina and the northeast area of Georgia. It offers deposit products, including demand, NOW, money market, savings, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

