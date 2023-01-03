Ocean Protocol Trading 5.2% Lower Over Last 7 Days (OCEAN)

Ocean Protocol (OCEAN) traded 2.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 3rd. Over the last seven days, Ocean Protocol has traded 5.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Ocean Protocol has a total market cap of $100.31 million and $15.14 million worth of Ocean Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ocean Protocol token can now be purchased for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000982 BTC on major exchanges.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ocean Protocol Profile

Ocean Protocol’s genesis date was April 23rd, 2019. Ocean Protocol’s total supply is 613,099,141 tokens. The official website for Ocean Protocol is oceanprotocol.com. The official message board for Ocean Protocol is blog.oceanprotocol.com. The Reddit community for Ocean Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/oceanprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ocean Protocol’s official Twitter account is @oceanprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Ocean Protocol Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ocean Protocol is an ecosystem for the data economy and associated services, with a tokenized service layer that securely exposes data, storage, compute and algorithms for consumption. Users of the data will pay to access these sources with cryptocurrency. The marketplaces built on Ocean Protocol will allow data.Ocean Protocol claims to help developers build marketplaces and other apps to privately & securely publish, exchange, and consume data.On September 27, 2020 Ocean Protocol Foundation initiated a hard fork of the Ocean Token contract as described in this announcement. All Ocean token balances from the previous contract are reflected on Ocean new token contract.Etherscan has recognized the new contract and wallet balances can be verified on Etherscan’s website.”

