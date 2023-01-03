Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH) Stake Boosted by Riverbridge Partners LLC

Riverbridge Partners LLC increased its stake in Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH – Get Rating) by 8.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,728,744 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 203,576 shares during the period. Riverbridge Partners LLC’s holdings in Oak Street Health were worth $66,909,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of OSH. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in Oak Street Health by 61.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 11,852,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,584,000 after purchasing an additional 4,491,941 shares in the last quarter. Route One Investment Company L.P. grew its stake in Oak Street Health by 92.9% during the 1st quarter. Route One Investment Company L.P. now owns 5,725,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,889,000 after acquiring an additional 2,756,500 shares in the last quarter. Eminence Capital LP purchased a new position in Oak Street Health during the 1st quarter valued at about $73,233,000. MFN Partners Management LP grew its stake in Oak Street Health by 259.3% during the 2nd quarter. MFN Partners Management LP now owns 2,335,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,393,000 after acquiring an additional 1,685,329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, General Equity Holdings LP purchased a new position in Oak Street Health during the 1st quarter valued at about $11,483,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Oak Street Health alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, COO Brian Clem sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.83, for a total transaction of $109,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 551,337 shares in the company, valued at $12,035,686.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Oak Street Health Stock Down 0.6 %

Several research firms have weighed in on OSH. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Oak Street Health from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Raymond James cut Oak Street Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on Oak Street Health from $32.00 to $23.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley raised Oak Street Health from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Oak Street Health from $32.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Oak Street Health presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.87.

OSH traded down $0.13 on Tuesday, hitting $21.38. The company had a trading volume of 26,365 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,120,845. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $20.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.18. Oak Street Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.29 and a 1-year high of $35.50.

Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.07. Oak Street Health had a negative return on equity of 1,883.59% and a negative net margin of 26.04%. The firm had revenue of $545.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $540.28 million. Research analysts forecast that Oak Street Health, Inc. will post -2.26 EPS for the current year.

Oak Street Health Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Oak Street Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers healthcare services to the patients in the United States. The company operates primary care centers for Medicare beneficiaries. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 129 centers in 19 states, including Illinois, Michigan, Pennsylvania, Ohio, and Texas.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Oak Street Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oak Street Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.