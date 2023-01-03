NVR (NYSE:NVR) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 1,641 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the previous session’s volume of 17,242 shares.The stock last traded at $4,557.98 and had previously closed at $4,612.58.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on NVR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on NVR from $4,310.00 to $5,000.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $4,900.00 price objective on shares of NVR in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of NVR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of NVR from $4,800.00 to $5,120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $4,780.00.

Get NVR alerts:

NVR Stock Down 1.2 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 4.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4,496.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4,300.30. The stock has a market cap of $14.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.30, a PEG ratio of 7.72 and a beta of 0.93.

Insider Activity

NVR ( NYSE:NVR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The construction company reported $118.51 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $126.50 by ($7.99). NVR had a return on equity of 54.40% and a net margin of 16.32%. The business had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.49 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that NVR, Inc. will post 463.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Daniel David Malzahn sold 1,169 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4,202.62, for a total value of $4,912,862.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 5,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,038,986.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Susan Williamson Ross sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4,487.78, for a total value of $1,121,945.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,817,550.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Daniel David Malzahn sold 1,169 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4,202.62, for a total transaction of $4,912,862.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,038,986.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,067 shares of company stock valued at $13,014,824 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 10.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NVR

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CWM LLC lifted its position in NVR by 250.0% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional bought a new stake in shares of NVR in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Quent Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of NVR by 150.0% in the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 10 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NVR by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 12 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in NVR by 36.4% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 15 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the period. 82.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NVR Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking. It engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NVR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.